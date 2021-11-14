Photo Story – Malta commemorates Remembrance Day
1 Min Read
Once you're here...
-
Tax amnesty to defaulters puts Malta’s efforts to fight tax crime at risk – MIACde13th November 2021The Malta Institute of Accountants has noted with disapproval the introduction of Legal Notice 419 of 2021, which allows taxpayers to offset tax payable on property transfers agai...
-
EU sues Malta for incorrectly applying birds directive over finch trappingCde12th November 2021BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was referring Malta to the Court of Justice of the European Union for incorrectly applying a derogation ...
-
Businesses that honour their tax obligations are being discriminated against, Chamber saysCde12th November 2021The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry has expressed its opposition to a government decision to allow those having have tax arrears that were due by January 2021 t...
-
Malta: EC forecasts strong economic growth in 2022Cde12th November 2021Malta’s economy is set to see a robust recovery in 2021 and to continue on a stable growth path in 2022 and 2023, the European Economic Forecast for Autumn said. Growth is expecte...
-
The Malta Chamber launches Rediscover – A New Vision for the Tourism Industry in MaltaCde10th November 2021Tourism Operators Business Section calls for industry renewal as it puts forth 125 recommendations. Today the Tourism Operators Business Section at The Malta Chamber of Commerc...
-
Libya and Malta concur on a process to unfreeze Libyans’ fundsCde8th November 2021The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Murad Hemima, on Friday, announced that an agreement with the Maltese government has been reached on a process to lift t...
-
Photo Story – Russell Crowe re-takes ‘The Gladiator’ Coliseum entry during visit in MaltaCde6th November 2021Russel Crowe, the star of Ridley Scott’s Roman-era epic, Gladiator, filmed partly in Malta in 1999, is currently in Malta for the filming of Prizefighter, a film about boxer Jem B...
-
Protecting jobs and our planet are not conflicting objectives – MEACde3rd November 2021SME National Forum 2021 brings together industrial, political and social leaders in discussing SMEs and Green Growth: The Journey Ahead “The protection of jobs and our plan...
-
Shopify plug-In Introduced To eCabs’ FastDrop PlatformCde3rd November 2021As Shopify continues to establish itself as one of the most used eCommerce platforms in Malta by high-volume merchants, eCabs’ FastDrop has plugged the platform into its FastD...