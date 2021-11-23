Photo Story – Mangrove Forest in Banda Aceh, Indonesia￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A traditional fisherman casts their net in a mangrove forest on the outskirts of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 23 November 2021. According to data released by the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, Indonesia has 3,490,000 hectares, or 21 percent of the world’s mangroves. Currently, Indonesia’s mangrove area has decreased to ​​3,311,208 hectares, of which 637,624 hectares (19.26 percent) are in critical condition, while mangroves which are in good condition cover an area of ​​2,673,548 hectares.

VIA EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK