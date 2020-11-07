Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: Marble bust in Rome dedicated to health workers

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A marble bust was erected in a popular park in the Italian capital dedicated to the frontline workers in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

The bust is dedicated to doctors, nurses and health workers titled “Soldiers anti Covid-19” at Pincio Park during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
