Photo Story: Marble bust in Rome dedicated to health workers

A marble bust was erected in a popular park in the Italian capital dedicated to the frontline workers in the war against the coronavirus pandemic.
The bust is dedicated to doctors, nurses and health workers titled “Soldiers anti Covid-19” at Pincio Park during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rome, Italy.
Via EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI
7th November 2020
A general view of the drone Sokil-300 during its presentation near Kiev, Ukraine.
The Solkil-300 was designed by the Luch construction bureau.
The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has a price of about 45.6 million hrivnas (aprox. 1,35 million EUR...
7th November 2020
Donald Trump’s repeated claims to have won the US presidential election while votes remain to be counted have focused the spotlight once more on one of the big uncertainties of the 2020 race:
When will we know the final result?
It could take ...
7th November 2020
The European Commission urged online platforms to gird for a fresh wave of consumer scams linked to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Europe and said they need to work harder against the spread of disinformation related to the pandemic.
Th...
7th November 2020
7th November 2020
Britain said on Saturday it was immediately banning entry to visitors from Denmark in response to concern over outbreaks of coronavirus on Danish mink farms.
Denmark has announced strict new lockdown rules and a nationwide mink cull after authori...
7th November 2020
Democrat Joe Biden said he was going to win the U.S. presidency as his lead grew over President Donald Trump in battleground states, although television networks held off from declaring him the victor as vote-counting continued.
"The numbers tell...
7th November 2020
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte denounced what he called intolerable threats to freedom of expression, after a Rotterdam teacher was forced into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French teacher Samuel Paty.
Police said the...
7th November 2020
Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 4,697 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed.
The increase compares with a high of 4,034 new dai...
7th November 2020
UPDATED 0833 Newspaper Review
The Independent follows the testimony by Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat in the Caruana Galizia public inquiry. Muscat defended his decision to do consultancy work for Nexia BT when he was deputy chief of st...
7th November 2020
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (4-L, front), New Zealand Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy (5-L, front) and the Government's new executive pose for an official photograph at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand Prime Minister J...
