Photo Story – March against mandatory vaccines and Covid restrictions in London￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

National Health Service (NHS) workers display their uniforms as they protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination during a march in London, Britain, 22 January 2022. A variety of groups including NHS100K – representing the 100,000 currently unvaccinated NHS staff, and the Worldwide Rally for Freedom took part in the march against Covid-19 restrictions and requirements.

VIA EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL