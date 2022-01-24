National Health Service (NHS) workers display their uniforms as they protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination during a march in London, Britain, 22 January 2022. A variety of groups including NHS100K – representing the 100,000 currently unvaccinated NHS staff, and the Worldwide Rally for Freedom took part in the march against Covid-19 restrictions and requirements.
Photo Story – March against mandatory vaccines and Covid restrictions in London￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
