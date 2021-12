Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sudanese security forces fire tear gas as protestors clash with them during protest in front of the main door of the Republican Palace in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 19 December 2021. Tens of thousands of protesters marched during a demonstration marking the third anniversary of the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ousting of the dictator al-Bashir.

VIA EPA-EFE/STRINGER