Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Aguttes’ auction house staff shows a digital frame displaying the message ‘Merry Christmas’, the first SMS in history, in Neuilly, near Paris, 21 December 2021. The Merry Christmas SMS is sent to auction by the Vodafone group. The SMS had been sent on 03 December 1992 by a young British engineer from a computer to an Orbitel 901, one of the ancestors of the cell phone.

VIA EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON