Preloader

Photo Story – Metalworkers Strike in Cadiz, Spain￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A vehicle is set on fire during protests held by metalworkers during a strike due to disagreements in the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement for small and medium companies of the sector, in Cadiz, Spain, 17 November 2021. The protests led to traffic and train service disruptions.

VIA EPA-EFE/Roman Rios

Once you're here...