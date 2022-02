Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dragon dancers perform at a residential and commercial district in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 01 February 2022. Metro Manila welcomed the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese lunar calendar on 01 February with less traditional fanfare and crowded festivities in public spaces even as authorities gradually eased COVID-19 lockdown protocols and allowed citizens more movement outside their homes.

VIA EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA