Reading Time: < 1 minute

A photojournalist places his camera on the ground in protest of the murder of a colleague in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, 31 October 2021. A group of Mexican journalists protested this Sunday in the coastal city of Acapulco, in the southern state of Guerrero, to demand investigation of the kidnapping and murder of a photojournalist, who was taken from his home and found with fatal gunshot wounds.

VIA EPA-EFE/David Guzman