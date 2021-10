Reading Time: < 1 minute

A migrant rests along with his baby as they advance in their caravan to the US through the municipality of Villa Comaltitlan, Chiapas state, Mexico, 27 October 2021. The caravan made up of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans and Haitians, which left from the Mexican municipality of Tapachula in recent days advanced twenty kilometers under a powerful sun on 27 October and arrived in Villa Comaltitlan, after passing a sentry post without being detained.

VIA EPA-EFE/JUAN MANUEL BLANCO