Photo Story – Migrant Caravan Rests After Entering the Mexican State of Veracruz￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Central American migrants travel in trucks during their caravan to the north, in the municipality of Jesus Carranza, Veracruz state, Mexico, 17 November 2021. The caravan of Central American migrants heading to the United States rested on Wednesday after crossing the border of the western Mexican state of Veracruz at a slower pace, where they are guarded by a strong security device.

VIA EPA-EFE/Angel Hernandez