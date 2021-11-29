Photo Story – Migrant Children’s Drawings Adorn Wall at Tijuana Border￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A child observes several drawings painted by migrant children and placed on the wall that divides Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, 27 November 2021. The works of art, painted by migrant children who live in various shelters in this municipality, will hopefully be installed in the future in front of the White House gate with the aim of promoting love and peace.

VIA EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez