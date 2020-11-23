Photo Story: Milan prepares for Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A woman takes photos of a winterly decorated shop during a pre-Christmas window-shopping walk-in San Babila square, in Milan, Italy, on Sunday evening. Italy fights with a second wave of pandemic of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease.
Six Italian regions saw a renewal of COVID-19 related restrictions by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza until at least 03 December.
Via EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER
23rd November 2020
France's second-biggest listed bank Credit Agricole on Monday offered to buy Italian bank Credito Valtellinese (Creval) for 737 million euros ($875 million) as it pursues plans to boost its footprint in prosperous Northern Italy.
The bank said th...
23rd November 2020
23rd November 2020
Dubai said the economic growth rate could increase by up to 1% because of plans by the United Arab Emirates to extend to more categories a "golden" visa system which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state.
Foreigners in the UAE usually have r...
23rd November 2020
Greenhouse gas concentrations climbed to a new record in 2019 and rose again this year despite an expected drop in emissions due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the World Meteorological Organization said on Monday, warning against complacency.
Many scient...
23rd November 2020
Drugmakers and research centres around the world are working on COVID-19 vaccines, with large global trials of several of the candidates involving tens of thousands of participants well underway.
The following is what we know about the race to de...
23rd November 2020
The European Union's Brexit negotiator said on Monday that big differences persisted in trade talks with Britain but that both sides were pushing hard for a deal.
"Time is short. Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work...
23rd November 2020
Pope Francis says in a new book that he can relate to people in intensive care units who fear dying from coronavirus because of his own experience when part of his lung was removed 63 years ago.
Italian newspapers published excerpts of the new bo...
23rd November 2020
British and European Union negotiators on Monday resumed talks on their post-Brexit relationship via video-conferencing, with the focus still squarely on dividing up fishing quotas and ensuring fair competition for companies, including on state aid....
23rd November 2020
Turkey prevented German forces belonging to a European Union military mission carrying out a full search of a Turkish cargo ship that they suspected of taking weapons to Libya, both countries confirmed on Monday.
Soldiers from the frigate Hamburg...
23rd November 2020
Updated 1233 - Covid-19 Update
80 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours, from 2192 swabs. With 177 persons recovering, the number of active cases has gone down to 2060.
Two men died of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of ...
