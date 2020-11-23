Photo Story: Milan prepares for Christmas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman takes photos of a winterly decorated shop during a pre-Christmas window-shopping walk-in San Babila square, in Milan, Italy, on Sunday evening. Italy fights with a second wave of pandemic of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease.

Six Italian regions saw a renewal of COVID-19 related restrictions by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza until at least 03 December.

Via EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER

