Photo Story: Milan prepares for Christmas

A woman takes photos of a winterly decorated shop during a pre-Christmas window-shopping walk-in San Babila square, in Milan, Italy, on Sunday evening. Italy fights with a second wave of pandemic of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease.

Six Italian regions saw a renewal of COVID-19 related restrictions by Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza until at least 03 December.

Via EPA-EFE/MATTEO CORNER
