People walk through the Mirai Sando, a 100m long light laser tunnel, heading to the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery at the Tokyo Lights event in Tokyo, Japan, 09 December 2021. The 1minute Projection Mapping is an international competition where 19 works will be screened until 12 December 2021.
Photo Story – Mirai Sando Laser Tunnel in Tokyo￼
