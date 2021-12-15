Photo Story – Missing People in Mexico￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Relatives of missing people place spheres with their image and information about their disappearance, during the opening of the Garden of Memory, in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 December 2021. A path framed by two rows of 500 Christmas ornaments demand that the country’s authorities urgently investigate the more than 90,000 people who remain unaccounted for.

Once you're here...