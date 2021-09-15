Photo Story – More than 9,500 hectares burnt in southern Spain forest fire￼

A car drives through the burnt area of a forest in Estepona, Malaga, southern Spain, 14 September 2021. The forest fire in Sierra Bermeja has been declared under control after burning over 9,500 hectares in the Estepona municipality.

VIA EPA-EFE/Daniel Perez