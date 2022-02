Reading Time: < 1 minute

A lava stream runs down the slopes as Mount Etna volcano erupts, as seen from Milo, near Catania, Sicily, Italy, 01 April 2021. Etna on 01 April 2021 belched out another lava plume in the latest of a string of spectacular eruptions from Europe’s tallest active volcano.

VIA EPA-EFE/Orietta Scardino