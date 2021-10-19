Photo Story – Myanmar release over 5,000 prisoners￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Friends and family members of Ma Thin Thin Aung (co-founder of Mizzima media) hold flowers and placards as they wait outside the Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2021. Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Haling announced the release of over 5,000 people who participated in anti-coup protests. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPPB), more than 7,300 people, who demonstrated against the February 2021 coup, are currently behind bars across the country.

VIA EPA-EFE/STRINGER