Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Photo Story: National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse is seen near the White House (behind) in Washington, DC, USA.

 Due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, there was no public ceremony for the 2020 National Christmas Tree lighting, but instead the program was recorded and will be available to stream on-demand through the holiday season.

The United States has entered the holiday season as COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are surging.

A time lapse photograph shows the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House (behind) in Washington, DC, USA.
A nativity scene is visible with the Washington Monument behind, near the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
%d bloggers like this: