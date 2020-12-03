Photo Story: National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse is seen near the White House (behind) in Washington, DC, USA.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, there was no public ceremony for the 2020 National Christmas Tree lighting, but instead the program was recorded and will be available to stream on-demand through the holiday season.

The United States has entered the holiday season as COVID-19 new cases and hospitalizations are surging.

A time lapse photograph shows the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House (behind) in Washington, DC, USA.

A nativity scene is visible with the Washington Monument behind, near the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, DC, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

