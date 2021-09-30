People pose for photos next to a large flower basket decoration in Tiananmen Square ahead Chinese National Day, in Beijing, China, 29 September 2021. The National Day of the People’s Republic of China is celebrated annually on 01 October.
Photo Story – National Day preparations in Beijing￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
