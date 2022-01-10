Photo Story – National mourning for the victims of the riots in Kazakhstan￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman puts flowers to the entrance of the Kazakh embassy in Moscow, Russia, 10 January 2022. Mourning for the victims of the riots has been declared in Kazakhstan. 164 people were killed during the riots, after the protests over a hike in energy prices in Kazakhstan. As a result of the riots, 2,265 people in different regions of the country applied for medical assistance. 83 people are in serious condition in hospitals of Kazakhstan.

VIA EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV