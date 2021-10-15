Photo Story – Nepalese Hindu devotees celebrate the Dashain Festival in Bhaktapur￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Nepalese devotee participates in a religious ceremony by putting oil lamps over his body during Dashain Festival celebrations at the Baramahini Temple in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 15 October 2021. During the 15-day Dashain Festival, Nepalese Hindu devotees worship Durga, a mother goddess of power and prosperity, offering animal sacrifices, especially goats and buffalo. In general, the Dashain Hindu festival is a celebration of the victory of the gods over demons and the victory of good over evil.

VIA EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA