Members of the LGBT community make an offering to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Mexico City, Mexico, 02 November 2021. Trans women from Mexico City remembered their deceased or murdered companions on the Day of the Dead with offerings and performances. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramirez
Photo Story – Offerings and Performances on the Day of the Dead, Mexico￼
