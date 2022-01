Reading Time: < 1 minute

Environmental groups protest against the installation of oil platforms in the Argentine Sea, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 04 January 2022. The recent environmental endorsement by the Government of Argentina to the exploration of offshore hydrocarbons in the north of the Argentine Sea has unleashed controversy in the South American country, where energy needs collide with the claims that were heard this 04 January in defense of natural resources.

VIA EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni