Crews pick the tar from the beach after an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, USA, 04 October 2021. Roughly 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the Catalina Channel from a pipeline running from the Port of Long Beach to the Elly offshore oil platform.
Photo Story – Oil Spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California￼
