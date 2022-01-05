Photo Story – Olive ridley sea turtles hatched from a sanctuary released to the sea in Naic￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Olive Ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) hatchlings will be released into the sea at a sanctuary in the town of Naic, Cavite province, Philippines, 04 January 2022. According to village chief Roger Bilugan who runs the Labac sea turtle nesting facility, the number of sea turtles that laid eggs doubled in 2021 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restrictions on human movements, and the reduced ship-based activiites, are reasons for the increase of sea turtles visiting the Naic coastline which is their nesting place during this season, Bilugan added.

VIA EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG