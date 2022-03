Reading Time: < 1 minute

A general view of the silent march for peace in Ukraine of over two thousand people who marched through the streets of the Vomero district in Naples, Italy, 03 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia.

VIA EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO