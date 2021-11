Reading Time: < 1 minute

Mountain guide Daniel Ruppen visits an ice cave formed at the end section of the Zinal glacier, above the alpine village of Zinal, Switzerland, 13 November 2021. Over the last 60 years the overall glacier volume in Switzerland has shrunk by almost 50 percent loosing between 2 percent and 3 percent volume per year over the last four years according to the GLAMOS (Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland project).

VIA EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD