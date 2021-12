Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man hold candle front of the portraits of victims during a memorial ceremony for the victims of Army Public School (APS) attack on the seventh anniversary of the Peshawar school attack, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 16 December 2021. In December 2014 Taliban militants attacked the army-run Army Public School in the north-western city of Peshawar, where about 150 people, mostly students, were killed.

VIA EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB