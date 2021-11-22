Photo Story – Palestinian Gunman Shot Dead in Jerusalem￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jerusalem municipality employees and Israeli police clean the scene of the shooting attack next to the Chain gate that leads to Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s old city, 21 November 2021. Israeli police report that a Palestinian gunman opened fire killing one Israeli man and wounding four others, one in critical, one in serious, and two in moderate condition. The attacker was neutralized by security forces.

VIA EPA-EFE/YONANTA SINDEL