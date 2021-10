Reading Time: < 1 minute

People place tributes in the town center a day after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, 14 October 2021. Five people were confirmed dead in an attack on 13 October by a man with a bow and arrows weapon. According to the police, the attacker, who is now in custody, had converted to Islam and there were fears he had been radicalised.

