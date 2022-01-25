An aerial photograph taken from a drone shows a general view of the oil cleaning operations in the Ventanilla Sea, north of Lima, Peru, 22 January 2022 (issued 25 January 2022). The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Mirtha Vasquez, declared this Monday that the Executive is evaluating legal issues and considering sanctions, due to the infractions that the Spanish company Repsol has allegedly committed in the oil spill in the sea, all before deciding whether to suspend its operation license. On 15 January a crude oil spill in the sea occured, from a ship that was unloading oil into the pipes of the La Pampilla refinery, which is operated by Repsol and that over the days has spread to more than 1.8 kilometers squares of coastline and 7.1 square kilometers of sea.
Photo Story – Peru evaluates sanctions against Repsol, before suspending its license due to oil spill￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – South Africa Saving the Survivors of Rhino Poaching￼Cde25th January 2022
-
Photo Story – Cold weather in the of Al Shateaa Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip￼Cde25th January 2022
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Canberra, AustraliaCde25th January 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde24th January 2022
-
Photo Story – Tropical cyclone damage, Madagascar￼Cde24th January 2022
-
Photo Story – March against mandatory vaccines and Covid restrictions in London￼Cde24th January 2022
-
Photo Story – Sunflower bloom in Bangkok flora festival￼Cde24th January 2022
-
Photo Story: Bad weather front Elpis triggers cold wave in GreeceCde24th January 2022
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde23rd January 2022