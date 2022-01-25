Photo Story – Peru evaluates sanctions against Repsol, before suspending its license due to oil spill￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial photograph taken from a drone shows a general view of the oil cleaning operations in the Ventanilla Sea, north of Lima, Peru, 22 January 2022 (issued 25 January 2022). The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Mirtha Vasquez, declared this Monday that the Executive is evaluating legal issues and considering sanctions, due to the infractions that the Spanish company Repsol has allegedly committed in the oil spill in the sea, all before deciding whether to suspend its operation license. On 15 January a crude oil spill in the sea occured, from a ship that was unloading oil into the pipes of the La Pampilla refinery, which is operated by Repsol and that over the days has spread to more than 1.8 kilometers squares of coastline and 7.1 square kilometers of sea.

VIA EPA-EFE/Cristian Olea