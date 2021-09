Reading Time: < 1 minute

Daughter Gabriella Ratcliffe (C) hands a letter and petition to an aide at 10 Downing Street that has been signed by Members of Parliament calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to work to free the jailed British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, in London, Britain, 23 September 2021. The petition was handed over on the 2000th day of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention in Iran.

VIA EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES