Photo Story: Philip Colbert, ‘Lobsteropolis’ exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London

A woman wearing a mask walks past robots and exhibits at the press preview of Philip Colbert’s Coronavirus lockdown inspired exhibition, ‘Lobsteropolis’ at the Saatchi gallery in London, Britain.

Visitors can attend in person but also connect to a robot via a smartphone or computer to view the exhibition remotely.

Born from isolation and the severance of human connection through social distancing, Colbert wanted to create a lockdown-proof concept, which aims to transport visitors through an odyssey of unseen large-scale paintings and sculptures.

Via EPA-EFE/VICKIE FLORES

