Reading Time: < 1 minute

Frock Hudson Community Darling poses for a photograph at the Victorian Pride Centre in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 18 October 2021. The center is promoting vaccinations to LGBTIQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex or Questioning) communities through a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 18 to 24 October.

VIA EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT