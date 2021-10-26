Photo Story – Prado Museum in Madrid hits the streets in Mexico City￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man looks at the exhibition ‘The Prado Museum in Mexico City’, in an open gallery at the gates of Chapultepec, in Mexico City, Mexico, 25 October 2021. The Prado Museum in Madrid, one of the largest art galleries in the world, arrived in Mexico on 25 October with the photographic exhibition of a selection of the most iconic works from its collection at the bars of the emblematic Bosque de Chapultepec in Mexico City. In total, the exhibition ‘The Prado Museum in Mexico City’ is made up of more than 50 photographic reproductions of paintings from the Prado Museum.

VIA EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez & VIA EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ