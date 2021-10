Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Nepalese woman collects globe amaranth flowers, the typical flower for Diwali, also known as Tihar festival, in the village of Gundu, Bhaktapur, Nepal, 28 October 2021. The globe amaranth flower is mostly used for garlands to worship gods and animals during the Tihar festival. Starting from 03 November 2021, the five-day festival is the second major event for Nepalese people.

VIA EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA