Photo Story: Presidential elections, Uganda

Ugandan presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, otherwise known as Bobi Wine, and his wife Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi attend a press conference at their home before going to cast their ballots in the presidential elections in Kampala, Uganda 14 January 2021.

The 38-year-old singer Bobi Wine has emerged as the top challenger vying for the youth votes in his hopes for the presidency as he goes up against 76-year-old incumbent Ugandan president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who has been president of Uganda since 1986.

The internet has been cut off in Uganda since the eve of the election and as voters cast their ballots on election day.

