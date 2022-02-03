Photo Story – Price hike protest in Kathmandu￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nepalese youth activists of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist party led by the Biplav) burn a used tyre as they protest against the recent price hike in Petroleum products in Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 February 2022. Dozens of youth activists stage a protest program against the government’s decision to increase prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene, which is at an all time high.

VIA EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA