Nepalese youth activists of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist party led by the Biplav) burn a used tyre as they protest against the recent price hike in Petroleum products in Kathmandu, Nepal, 02 February 2022. Dozens of youth activists stage a protest program against the government’s decision to increase prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene, which is at an all time high.
Photo Story – Price hike protest in Kathmandu￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
