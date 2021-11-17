Preloader

Photo Story – Prince Charles Visit to Jordan￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s Prince Charles (R), the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the baptism site of al-Maghtas, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have been baptised by John the Baptist, on the Jordan river, Jordan, 16 November 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMAD ALI

Once you're here...