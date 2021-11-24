Photo Story – Protest Against at Chinese Consulate in Manila￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Activists and fisherman march during a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 November 2021. Activists joined by fishermen held a protest at the Chinese Consulate after Chinese ships fired water cannon at Philippine supply boats on their way to Second Thomas Shoal transporting food supplies to military personnel last week. The European Union together with Ambassadors from Australia, France, Germany and Japan in the Philippines have issued statements supporting Manila.

VIA EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO