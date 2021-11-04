Photo Story – Protest Against COVID-19 Vaccines and Mandates￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People gather for a protest against COVID-19 vaccines and government vaccination mandates near City Hall in New York, New York, USA, 03 November 2021. New York City has instituted vaccination mandates for all city employees and the CDC has just approved COVID-19 vaccines for children 5 to 12-years-old, which has some people concerned that there will soon be a governmental mandate for children to be vaccinated to attend classes. The United States is facing pockets of resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine, and to mandates, despite widespread scientific evidence that it overwhelmingly safe for most people and helps prevents serious COVID-19 related illness.



VIA EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE