Words are projected on the ground as people march on 57th Street during a protest against plans for New York State to let its eviction moratorium expire later this week in New York, New York, USA, 12 January 2022. New York State has had an eviction moratorium in place since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 as a way to protect tenants from losing housing as a result of the widespread economic downturn. Landlords in the state have been pushing for an end to the moratorium but housing advocates are concerned that many people will be without a place to live if evictions start up following the 15 January 2022 expiration date.
Photo Story – Protest Against Expiration of New York Eviction Moratorium￼
