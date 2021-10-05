Photo Story – Protest Against School Vaccine Mandates in New York City￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People gather for a protest against the New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school employees in front of the Department of Education offices in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 04 October 2021. The city’s mandate went into effect as of 04 October, and reportedly 95 percent of the city’s educators have had at least one shot of the vaccine, after a federal appeals panel ruled last week that the vaccination requirement could proceed after being challenged by a lawsuit. A portion of the population in the United States is resisting, for a wide range of reasons, the call to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the scientific evidence that the vaccine has been found effective in preventing serious illness from the coronavirus.

VIA EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE