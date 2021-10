Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sudanese protesters chant near by burning tires during a demonstration in the capital Khartoum, Sudan, 26 October 2021. Protests continued in Sudan on 26 October a day after Sudan’s military launched a coup attempt and arrested the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other senior ministers and civilian members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council during early morning raids. According to the reports seven people were killed and 140 were injured in the country.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED ABU OBAID