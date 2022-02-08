Photo Story

Rally for the creation of a charter amendment to allow impeachment of sheriff in Los Angeles

People gather for a news conference and rally, urging the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that a charter amendment be placed on the ballot to create an impeachment process for the sheriff, outside of the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 February 2022.

VIA EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

