Reading Time: < 1 minute

Palestinian workers during the construction of a new building in the south of Gaza City on, 21 February 2022. At least 1,800 housing units were left completely destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza strip during the 10 May war 2021, Naji Sarhan, an official at Gaza’s Ministry of Public Works and Housing said on 20 May 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER