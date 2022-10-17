Photo Story: Rescue during Monday morning air strikes in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ukrainian rescuers save a cat from a destroyed residential building hit by a drone attack in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion.

Several residential buildings were damaged because of attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram.

Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed 37 Russian drones since Sunday evening, or around 85 of those involved in attacks.

At least three people have been killed because of a drone attack on a residential building in Kyiv, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made ‘suicide drones’, which fly to their target and detonate. Russia’s defence ministry said it had carried out a “massive” attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.

Via EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

