Photo Story: Restored Veit Stoss altarpiece in Krakow

A view of the restored Veit Stoss Altarpiece, with the central panel showing the Dormition of the Virgin, at the St. Mary’s Basilica in Krakow, southern Poland, 05 February 2021. The restoration works on the altarpiece, considered the largest Gothic in the world and a national treasure of Poland lasted for more than six years. Scientists discovered the date 1486 on the altar’s Dormition scene panel during the research and conservation works – three years earlier than the previously accepted date of the altar consecration. The 15th-century monumental work with 200 wooden figures carved by the German sculptor Veit Stoss who lived and worked in the city for over 20 years, is open for visitors again from 05 February 2021.
EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI