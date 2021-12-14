Photo Story – Russian Supreme Court Hearing on International Memorial Society Liquidation￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A supporter of the International Historical Educational Charitable and Human Rights Society ‘Memorial’ (International Memorial) holds a banner reading, ‘Hands off the memorial. Freedom for political prisoners’ protesting outside the Russian Supreme Court during a hearing on the International Memorial case in Moscow, Russia, 14 December 2021. The Supreme Court hears the motion of the Russian Prosecutor’s General Office to liquidate the International Memorial Society, which the Russian authorities consider a foreign agent. The International Memorial was founded in 1992 in Moscow.

VIA EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV